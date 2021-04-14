Nigel will be mainly talking technical in Wales...

The highly respected conductor and educator Nigel Seaman will be leading a free seminar for Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales on the thorny subject of tuning and intonation...

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, continues to work towards improving the overall playing health of the nation's bands as they prepare for their forthcoming return to rehearsals.

Talking technical

Their latest initiative will see the respected conductor and educator Nigel Seaman host a 'Talking Technical' seminar for member bands and individuals on Sunday 18th April (starting at 11.00am).

The free event is aimed at addressing the age old question of 'Why is my band out of tune?' — and how the issue can be both addressed and hopefully resolved!

Shine a light

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted Nigel will lead a session that should shine some much needed light on a troublesome subject for everyone who plays a brass instrument or in a brass band."

Nigel will explain the technicalities behind 'intonation' based on the harmonic series, exploring some of its quirky idiosyncrasies so that you'll have some good pointers for improving areas of concern, whether you're a performer, teacher or conductor."

If you've got an electronic tuner and some manuscript paper at home they may well come in handy!

Time and date

Sunday 18th April

Time: 11.00am

Free

The event is for members of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales:

To enjoy the presentation go to: https://www.brassbands.wales/the-hub

Further information to become a member:

https://www.brassbands/wales/membership

