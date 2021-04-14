4BR Wednesday interview with Ulf Rosenberg

4BR catches up with the European Brass Band Association President, Ulf Rosenberg to find out more about recent announcements and challenges that lie ahead.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg following the announcement of future host venues for the European Championships and what he thinks it means for the event and European banding.

As reported on 4BR, the championships will return after a two year hiatus, to Symphony Hall, Birmingham hosted by Brass Bands England. It will then head to Malmo, Palanga and Stavanger in the following years.

Ulf Rosenberg talks about his delight at the news that the event will return, the hard work undertaken by the organisers in each host nation to enable it to happen, and his thoughts about the challenges a post Covid-19 landscape poses for the event.

