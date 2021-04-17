                 

*
banner

News

Riverside Youth enjoy competitive drive

There were 27 fantastic performances for Les Neish to ponder and enjoy as the talented youngsters of Riverside Youth Band in Scotland showcased their on-line playing skills.

Riverside Youth
  Lucy McAlees and Mark Gammon pictured with their awards.

Saturday, 17 April 2021

        

They may not have been able to meet for over a year, but members of Inverclyde-based Riverside Youth Band in Scotland have continued to flourish following their latest lockdown project.

The band, which usually rehearses in Port Glasgow, recently held its fourth annual solo competition, which showcased 27 performances from members.

Online

Understandably the event was held online this year, with members recording their performances with piano accompaniments and backing tracks produced specially for the occasion.

Providing further inspiration Besson tuba star, Les Neish, who listened carefully to before coming to a decision on the award winners. Les also offered useful hints and tips before chatting to members about his own musical journey.

Proud

Reflecting on the event, Riverside's MD Mark Good commented: "Playing a solo takes some grit and determination. Recording a solo — and getting it just right — takes even more resilience, so I'm extremely proud of the youngsters for rising to the challenge, especially in these challenging times.

Whether they go on to study music or pursue a completely different career path, these experiences will play a huge role in helping them."

Mark added: "It was a pleasure to welcome Les. He is a world-class performer and educator and the members learned so much hearing what he had to say about the art of performance and his own musical journey from his local band to the very top."

Three sections

The competition was split into three classes, catering for different levels of experience.

The Junior Section was won by trombonist Hannah Martin (Dumbarton Academy), ahead of Andrew Smith (Inverclyde Academy) and Amy Boyle (St Francis Primary), whilst in the Intermediate Section, cornet player Lucy McAlees (Port Glasgow High School) took the honours ahead of Hannah McInnes and Rachel O'Connor (both Inverclyde Academy).

Senior Section winner was bass trombonist Mark Gammon (Port Glasgow High School) ahead of Ewan Galloway (Trinity High, Renfrew) and Scott Crumlish (Inverclyde Academy).

Progress

Speaking about the success, Band Chairman Duncan Galbraith, added: "While we cannot wait for the day in-person musical activities are able to resume, we've sought to ensure our young people are able to continue progressing at a time when it would be easy to lose motivation.

We're grateful to Inverclyde Council's Grants for Voluntary Organisations Fund for its support in bringing many of these ideas to fruition."

I'm extremely proud of the youngsters for rising to the challenge, especially in these challenging timesMD, Mark Good

Results:
Junior Section:


1. Hannah Martin (Gold)
2. Andrew Smith (Gold)
3. Amy Boyle (Gold)

Catherine Darroch (Silver); Kyle Baxter (Silver); Tai Bao (Silver)

Intermediate Section:


1. Lucy McAlees (Gold)
2. Hannah McInnnes (Gold)
3. Rachel O'Connor (Gold);

Angus Paton (Gold); Adam Lawrence (Gold); Scott Smith (Silver); Struan Hewitt, (Silver); Karis Kitchen (Silver); Brodie Stone (Bronze); Katie Livingstone (Bronze); Megan Taylor (Bronze); Reilly Cassidy (Bronze)

Senior Section:


1. Mark Gammon (Gold)
2. Ewan Galloway (Gold)
3. Scott Crumlish (Gold)

Matthew Deegan (Gold); Alex Jamieson (Gold); Andrea Crumlish (Silver); Rachel O'Connor (Silver); Siobhan Crumlish (Silver); Gregor Hewitt (Silver)

Highlight Video:


https://youtu.be/a19vZzgKQMU


Image by George Munro | Greenock Telegraph.

        

TAGS: Riverside Youth Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Phantom

The real Phantom Menace?

April 17 • 4BR talks to professional percussionist Matthew Dickinson after it was announced that the return of Phantom of the Opera to the West End will be accompanied by a vastly reduced line-up of musicians in its renowned pit orchestra.

James Morrison

The Wizard of Oz casts a spell on Wobplay

April 17 • There is the chance to relive the amazing talents of James Morrison and guests with Black Dyke Band on the wobplay platform.

Making Music

No six appeal for Making Music

April 17 • The leading leisure time music making organisation has expressed disappointment at the Roadmap progress made by the Government to help get groups back to playing in England.

Eventz

Ev-entz back in action

April 17 • The percussion, stage hire and brass specialists return to regular opening hours.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Sandhurst Silver Band

April 14 • After well over 12 months, playing Connotations at the 1st Section National Finals as a first contest certainly has a nice ring to it. Following relocation, Sandhurst are looking to fill the following vacancies:. . Solo Cornet;. 1st Horn

Garforth Brass

April 12 • Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm

Lindley Band

April 12 • 2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top