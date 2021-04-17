Riverside Youth enjoy competitive drive

There were 27 fantastic performances for Les Neish to ponder and enjoy as the talented youngsters of Riverside Youth Band in Scotland showcased their on-line playing skills.

They may not have been able to meet for over a year, but members of Inverclyde-based Riverside Youth Band in Scotland have continued to flourish following their latest lockdown project.

The band, which usually rehearses in Port Glasgow, recently held its fourth annual solo competition, which showcased 27 performances from members.

Online

Understandably the event was held online this year, with members recording their performances with piano accompaniments and backing tracks produced specially for the occasion.

Providing further inspiration Besson tuba star, Les Neish, who listened carefully to before coming to a decision on the award winners. Les also offered useful hints and tips before chatting to members about his own musical journey.

Proud

Reflecting on the event, Riverside's MD Mark Good commented: "Playing a solo takes some grit and determination. Recording a solo — and getting it just right — takes even more resilience, so I'm extremely proud of the youngsters for rising to the challenge, especially in these challenging times.

Whether they go on to study music or pursue a completely different career path, these experiences will play a huge role in helping them."

Mark added: "It was a pleasure to welcome Les. He is a world-class performer and educator and the members learned so much hearing what he had to say about the art of performance and his own musical journey from his local band to the very top."

Three sections

The competition was split into three classes, catering for different levels of experience.

The Junior Section was won by trombonist Hannah Martin (Dumbarton Academy), ahead of Andrew Smith (Inverclyde Academy) and Amy Boyle (St Francis Primary), whilst in the Intermediate Section, cornet player Lucy McAlees (Port Glasgow High School) took the honours ahead of Hannah McInnes and Rachel O'Connor (both Inverclyde Academy).

Senior Section winner was bass trombonist Mark Gammon (Port Glasgow High School) ahead of Ewan Galloway (Trinity High, Renfrew) and Scott Crumlish (Inverclyde Academy).

Progress

Speaking about the success, Band Chairman Duncan Galbraith, added: "While we cannot wait for the day in-person musical activities are able to resume, we've sought to ensure our young people are able to continue progressing at a time when it would be easy to lose motivation.

We're grateful to Inverclyde Council's Grants for Voluntary Organisations Fund for its support in bringing many of these ideas to fruition."

Results:

Junior Section:



1. Hannah Martin (Gold)

2. Andrew Smith (Gold)

3. Amy Boyle (Gold)

Catherine Darroch (Silver); Kyle Baxter (Silver); Tai Bao (Silver)

Intermediate Section:



1. Lucy McAlees (Gold)

2. Hannah McInnnes (Gold)

3. Rachel O'Connor (Gold);

Angus Paton (Gold); Adam Lawrence (Gold); Scott Smith (Silver); Struan Hewitt, (Silver); Karis Kitchen (Silver); Brodie Stone (Bronze); Katie Livingstone (Bronze); Megan Taylor (Bronze); Reilly Cassidy (Bronze)

Senior Section:



1. Mark Gammon (Gold)

2. Ewan Galloway (Gold)

3. Scott Crumlish (Gold)

Matthew Deegan (Gold); Alex Jamieson (Gold); Andrea Crumlish (Silver); Rachel O'Connor (Silver); Siobhan Crumlish (Silver); Gregor Hewitt (Silver)

Highlight Video:



https://youtu.be/a19vZzgKQMU



Image by George Munro | Greenock Telegraph.