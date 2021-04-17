                 

News

Ev-entz back in action

The percussion, stage hire and brass specialists return to regular opening hours.

Eventz
  The shop is back open once again!

Saturday, 17 April 2021

        

There is good news for all brass bands, percussionists and stage and production managers in the UK with the announcement that Ev-entz — one of the leading specialists in the field has now fully re-opened for business following the lifting of appropriate Covid-19 restrictions Wales.

Get in touch

MD, Adrian Evans told 4BR. "It's been a difficult time for everyone in the industry, but we have battled through and now hope to build on a resurgence as events and audiences get back to producing, staging and promoting music making."

He added: "Please get in touch with us to ensure that all current Covid-19 restrictions are observed, but we would love to say hello to our great customers old and new again."

Contact:

Tel: 01633 250062
Mob: 07747 036468
Email: fly@ev-entz.co.uk
Website: www.ev-entzhire.co.uk

        

