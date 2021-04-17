Ev-entz back in action

There is good news for all brass bands, percussionists and stage and production managers in the UK with the announcement that Ev-entz — one of the leading specialists in the field has now fully re-opened for business following the lifting of appropriate Covid-19 restrictions Wales.
MD, Adrian Evans told 4BR. "It's been a difficult time for everyone in the industry, but we have battled through and now hope to build on a resurgence as events and audiences get back to producing, staging and promoting music making."
He added: "Please get in touch with us to ensure that all current Covid-19 restrictions are observed, but we would love to say hello to our great customers old and new again."
Contact:
Tel: 01633 250062
Mob: 07747 036468
Email: fly@ev-entz.co.uk
Website: www.ev-entzhire.co.uk