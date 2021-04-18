Procession to the Minster...

Members of the Elland Silver Youth Band perform together for the first time since lockdown at Halifax Minster on the weekend.

Members of Elland Silver Youth Band play a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during a break in their rehearsals at Halifax Minster in West Yorkshire, on Saturday.

The band was able to enjoy a first main rehearsal together in appropriate socially distanced, Covid-19 regulated conditions since lockdown earlier this year.

Players

The players who enjoyed the experience were Rhys Stokes (cornet); Alice Moffat (cornet); Gemma Hall (cornet) and Andrew Naylor (tenor horn)

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

