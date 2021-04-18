Procession to the Minster...

Members of Elland Silver Youth Band play a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during a break in their rehearsals at Halifax Minster in West Yorkshire, on Saturday.
The band was able to enjoy a first main rehearsal together in appropriate socially distanced, Covid-19 regulated conditions since lockdown earlier this year.
Players
The players who enjoyed the experience were Rhys Stokes (cornet); Alice Moffat (cornet); Gemma Hall (cornet) and Andrew Naylor (tenor horn)
Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian