Foden's add publishing arm to musical portfolio

Foden's Band Publishing will see the North West Area champion promote and develop their own stable of in-house composers.

Foden's Band has announced the latest addition to its growing portfolio of musical initiatives with the launch of its in-house publishing company.

Foden's Band Publishing will include the current stable of regular writers for the North West Area champion, such as John Barber, Jonathan Bates, Nick Birch, Iain McKnight and Ian Raisbeck, as well as former member Andrew Stevenson.

Also joining the line-up are Dorian Kelly and Richard Haydn Taylor, prize-winners in the 2019 Foden's Band Composers Contest.

Significant move

Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We believe this is a first for a brass band. Foden's has a long and proud history of bringing new music to banding audiences, but it is a significant move to begin to publish our own repertoire.

This is an exciting step which will, we hope, enable other bands to enjoy performance repertoire with a special connection to Foden's."

Varied selection

Adding his positive response, Iain McKnight, who will manage Foden's Band Publishing said: "Although still in its 'growth' stage, we already have a varied selection of 18 works for bands, ensembles or soloists, such as 'Thy Tribute Bring' and 'King of Swing', both of which featured in our 2018 Brass in Concert programme.

We also have our innovative 'play-along' solos — recently released online with recorded accompaniments by band players — in piano accompaniment format and concert works for bands of every level with much more to come!"

Find out more

Iain revealed that the works will be published solely in PDF format.

"It's the response to the increasingly digital age. Bands will have their music available at the click of a mouse which will hopefully eradicate the phenomenon of the missing second baritone part!

The pieces are therefore competitively priced so that in turn, we offer a generous commission rate to our writers whilst providing a valuable source of revenue for the band."

Website: https://www.fodensbandpublishing.co.uk