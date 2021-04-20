Brass returns to the playgrounds in Bradford

The sound of brass has been heard in the Bradford area once more as Covid-19 relaxations brings back face to face peripatetic teaching.

Members of Bradford Youth Brass Band have finally been able to rehearse together for the first time in 13 months at the Titus Salt Grammar School in Baildon, West Yorkshire.

The band is made up of pupils from schools throughout the city area and is run by Bradford Music and Arts Service. Over 13,000 pupils play musical instruments in schools within the Bradford Metropolitan area, but since March 2020 all rehearsals and tuition had been held online.

Lucky

One of the lucky pupils now able to enjoy her playing once more with her brother, sisters and friends under teacher Morgan Griffiths, is Abigail James, aged 9.

Such has been the success of peripatetic music services in the area that over the years many youngsters have gone onto enjoy playing in brass bands, including many of the top Yorkshire bands.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian