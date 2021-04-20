SBBA launches newsletter

The Scottish Brass Band Association has launched a newsletter to get its message direct to bands.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has just produced its first newsletter to member bands — a new regular stream of easy access information that they hope will keep the banding movement up to date with the latest musical developments.

Hope

The first issue contained a message from SBBA President Carrie Boax in which she spoke of the feeling of hope that now appears on the horizon as Covid-19 restrictions start to be lifted. "To this end,"she wrote, "â€¦SBBA has been working on templates for risk assessments for band halls and we hope we can give clarity when the time is right."

The newsletter also earmarked the 17th May as the date when according to the Scottish Government, "adult organised non-professional performance arts can resume", albeit in limited numbers, out of doors.

There are also articles on the forthcoming National Youth Band of Scotland course and its work on mental health wellbeing, Child protection and accessing Covid Recovery grants.