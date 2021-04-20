4BR Tuesday Interview with Michael Bach

4BR talks to the well known conductor about the first steps back to post Covid-19 musical normality in his country and his hopes that Swiss banding can hopefully 'Rejoice' at the National Championships later in the year.

4BR catches up with Michael Bach to find out more about the emerging post-Covid-19 landscape in Switzerland.

Always with a positive musical outlook, he talks about the first steps allowed in the nation's return to rehearsals — despite demanding social distancing guidelines, and how important the social side of banding is to him and players.

And with the hope that Swiss banding can return to its National Championship later in the year, he reveals how he feels Edward Gregson's test-piece may prove to be an unintentionally inspirational choice of music to be played by the Elite Division bands.