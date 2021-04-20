                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Michael Bach

4BR talks to the well known conductor about the first steps back to post Covid-19 musical normality in his country and his hopes that Swiss banding can hopefully 'Rejoice' at the National Championships later in the year.

Bach
  Michael Bach has enjoyed considerable success as a conductor

Tuesday, 20 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with Michael Bach to find out more about the emerging post-Covid-19 landscape in Switzerland.

Always with a positive musical outlook, he talks about the first steps allowed in the nation's return to rehearsals — despite demanding social distancing guidelines, and how important the social side of banding is to him and players.

And with the hope that Swiss banding can return to its National Championship later in the year, he reveals how he feels Edward Gregson's test-piece may prove to be an unintentionally inspirational choice of music to be played by the Elite Division bands.

        

TAGS: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bach

4BR Tuesday Interview with Michael Bach

April 20 • 4BR talks to the well known conductor about the first steps back to post Covid-19 musical normality in his country and his hopes that Swiss banding can hopefully 'Rejoice' at the National Championships later in the year.

sbba

SBBA launches newsletter

April 20 • The Scottish Brass Band Association has launched a newsletter to get its message direct to bands.

Bradofrd

Brass returns to the playgrounds in Bradford

April 20 • The sound of brass has been heard in the Bradford area once more as Covid-19 relaxations brings back face to face peripatetic teaching.

Fodens

Foden's add publishing arm to musical portfolio

April 20 • Foden's Band Publishing will see the North West Area champion promote and develop their own stable of in-house composers.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

April 19 • With rehearsals starting soon in line with government guidelines we are looking to strengthen BACKROW CORNETS &PERCUSSION TEAM concerts and contests planned.we rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom check out our lockdown performances and come join us

Chadderton Band

April 17 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Oxford Cherwell Brass

April 14 • Returning to the band room in May we have vacancies for second and third cornets. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings 8-10pm at Edward Feild School, Kidlington. The band has engagements and contests lined up from late summer onwards.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top