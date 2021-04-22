                 

*
4BR Thursday Interview with Mark Wilkinson

4BR talks to Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson to find out more about the worldwide response to their forthcoming online Whit Friday contest weekend and their plans to safeguard their musical future and recall their past.

Mark Wilkinson
  Mark Wilkinson is Foden's principal cornet and Band Manager

Thursday, 22 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with the principal cornet and Band Manager of the Foden's Band to find out more about the forthcoming online Whit Friday contest weekend as well as plans to ensure future generations will be able to find out more about how current band members managed to keep going through the Covid-19 crisis.

135 bands from 13 different countries have entered the Whit Friday event which will be broadcast on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th May.

Mark also talks about the decision to launch an in-house publishing arm and those plans to ensure Covid-19 and how its affected the band will be able to be recalled by future historians and fans.

        

TAGS: Foden's

Mark Wilkinson

