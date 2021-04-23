National Youth Band launches bursary fund raising initiative

The National Youth Band of Great Britain looks to raise £6,000 to enable 10 talented young players attend this summer's Children and Youth courses.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has set up a Just Giving fund raising initiative to enable 10 young musicians to attend their courses this year.

The aim of the Bursary Fund is to give financial help to those who would otherwise be excluded from the National Youth Band experience due to cost.

Support

It is hoped that the initiative will raise £6,000 to provide bursaries for the Children's Band and Youth Band residential courses this summer.

Support can be given at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2021

Further personal fund-raising initiatives can be linked to the campaign

The appeal will close on Sunday 23rd May, so that the bursaries can be awarded in time for the summer courses.