                 

*
banner

News

National Youth Band launches bursary fund raising initiative

The National Youth Band of Great Britain looks to raise £6,000 to enable 10 talented young players attend this summer's Children and Youth courses.

National Youth
  The National Youth Band of Great Britain has announced the Bursary Fund initiative

Friday, 23 April 2021

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has set up a Just Giving fund raising initiative to enable 10 young musicians to attend their courses this year.

The aim of the Bursary Fund is to give financial help to those who would otherwise be excluded from the National Youth Band experience due to cost.

Support

It is hoped that the initiative will raise £6,000 to provide bursaries for the Children's Band and Youth Band residential courses this summer.

Support can be given at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2021

Further personal fund-raising initiatives can be linked to the campaign

The appeal will close on Sunday 23rd May, so that the bursaries can be awarded in time for the summer courses.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National Youth

National Youth Band launches bursary fund raising initiative

April 23 • The National Youth Band of Great Britain looks to raise £6,000 to enable 10 talented young players attend this summer's Children and Youth courses.

Friday

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 19

April 23 • Phil, Roger and Steve are joined by the European heavyweights of euph star Bastien Baumet and tuba virtuoso Roland Szentpali.

Audience

BRITS to test the way towards audience safety

April 23 • The high profile awards ceremony is being used as part of the Government's pilot test scheme to gain evidence towards a return to live events.

Fife

Fife Festival set for on-line entertainment

April 23 • 12 bands will provide the online entertainment this weekend at the Fife Brass Band Festival.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Watford Band

April 22 • Come and join the Watford band!. We are a friendly, welcoming band. . Currently in Fourth Section but hungry for promotion. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, . 1st, 2nd Horn Players, and Percussionists.

Chinnor Silver

April 19 • With rehearsals starting soon in line with government guidelines we are looking to strengthen BACKROW CORNETS &PERCUSSION TEAM concerts and contests planned.we rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom check out our lockdown performances and come join us

Chadderton Band

April 17 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top