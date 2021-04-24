4BR Emerging Player Profile: Micah Dominic Parsons

In the second of a new series 4BR features interviews with some of the new faces making their mark in the banding movement around the world.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

In the second interview of our new series we talk to 27 year old Micah Dominic Parsons, a euphonium player from the Midlands who has come into the brass band contesting world from a strong Salvationist musical background.

He talks to 4BR Editor Iwan Fox about his inspirations — from hearing his father practice each morning at 6.00am to going for his first lesson with Steven Mead, to his first experience of the contesting world at the Grand Shield and the support he has been given by people along the way.

He also reveals why he is so keen to develop a lasting legacy of euphonium repertoire that bridges the gap between the lyrical and virtuosic, and why that has led him to seek commissions from the likes of Howard Evans, entitled Soliloquy II (In the Cross), Martin Cordner, Jonathan Mead, and Philip Harper.

All this and he wishes to broaden his musical horizons even further with conducting and performing.

To find out more go to: https://micahdparsonsmusic.wixsite.com/home

Soliloquy II (In the Cross) (Howard Evans)

Performed by Steven Mead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl20MOhFTME