Black Dyke Band's Laura Conway reprises the slow melody she played to win the Student Section of the recent Yorkshire Open Slow Melody Contest at Hade Edge, near Holmfirth in West Yorkshire.

Laura (23), is studying at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester, where she is also a member of Northern Quarters, a brass ensemble made up of fellow students.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian