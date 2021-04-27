                 

Academy honour for Adoo

The inspirational trumpet player and musician Clarence Adoo is to become an Honorary Fellow (Hon FRAM) of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Meanwhile, conductor John Wilson will be awarded an Hon RAM following his appointment as Henry Wood Chair of Conducting earlier this year.

Hugely respected and admired within the brass band movement Clarence is a founder of the British Paraorchestra and Friends which is now recognised as the first professionally funded disabled orchestra in the world.

He is also the patron for 'Open Youth Orchestras', a programme which is currently running in special educational needs schools of around 300 children in the UK, and recently he gave an inspirational talk to the members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain on their on-line Easter course.

The Academy announced its list of musicians, performers and educators who will be conferred at their graduation ceremonies in July at Freemason's Hall in Covent Garden, with Clarence and John joining renowned sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar, and film and television composer Carl Davis CBE as an Honorary Fellow (Hon FRAM).

Academy professors recognised as Hon RAMs include flautist Karen Jones, violinist Maureen Smith, and vocal tutor Nuccia Focile, whilst Visiting Professor, Neil Brand, known for his hugely popular BBC television series and silent film accompaniment at the British Film Institute and festival director and cellist Adrian Brendel are also honoured.

Fellows (FRAMs), an honour reserved for Academy alumni, are singer Katherine Jenkins OBE, accordion player Ksenija Sidorova, violinist Lucy Gould, double bass player Graham Mitchell, pianist and accompanist Christopher Glynn and tenor Robin Tritschler.

Composers Roxanna Panufnik and Eleanor Alberga will also be awarded FRAMs. Tim Parker, Chairman of the National Trust and member of the Academy's governing body, will be recognised as an Hon FRAM, as will Head of Open Academy, Julian West.

        

