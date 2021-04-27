                 

*
banner

News

This is not the Civil Service — we're creating art...

Row over Phantom of the Opera musician job losses set to continue as producer reportedly says creating art doesn't ensure ad infinitum job security.

Phantom
  The shows have grossed over $6 billion dollars since 1986

Tuesday, 27 April 2021

        

Theatre impresario Cameron Mackintosh has reportedly told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in an interview that although he is "sorry"some musicians will loss their jobs when the West End production of 'Phantom of the Opera' returns in July, he also believes producers should not hold jobs for actors and musicians "ad infinitum".

It has been reported that that the show will use a reduced orchestration of 14 musicians when it resumes performances — an almost 50 percent reduction in the 27-member pit orchestra used prior its temporary closure due to Covid-19.

Just as thrilling

And whilst following the news a joint statement from Cameron Mackintosh Ltd and the Really Useful Group it was revealed that the new West End production of Phantom would be "using the acclaimed orchestration for 14 musicians that was created for the international productions of the show", and that "...the orchestrations are just as thrilling and rich as the original but would not have been possible with the technology available in 1986", the announcement was met with widespread criticism.

That appears to be set to continue after it was reported by Daily Telegraph Theatre Critic Dominic Cavendish that Cameron Mackintosh said that he had endured "â€¦a terrible year trying to keep on as many people as I can, but our job is to try to put a show on that can run and be brilliant."

Not the Civil Service

However, in defending the decision, he reportedly added: "Am I sorry? I'm sorry they're upset, but I do find it odd why musicians would want to keep doing the same thing year after year.

I believe we should not be holding jobs for actors or musicians ad infinitum. This is not the Civil Service, we're creating art."

When asked if he and Andrew Lloyd Weber were in danger of ruining what made Phantom of the Opera such as success in combining a "thrilling sound matching the palatial visual granduer", it was reported that he had "spent 50 years delivering the highest quality musicals this country has seen and I'm not about to stop now."

I believe we should not be holding jobs for actors or musicians ad infinitum. This is not the Civil Service, we're creating artCameron Mackintosh

Excellent replication

Andrew Lloyd Weber meanwhile reportedly conceded that some for the music will now be played on a keyboard, although he added: "Today's technology enables excellent replication of sounds, especially woodwind and brass".

The show is estimated to have made over $6 billion since it was first launched in 1986 with the London production at the 1,200 seat Her Majesty's Theatre, the second longest running West End show.

It celebrated its 10,000th performance in 2010.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grgson

Musical boost for World Rejoicing bands

April 27 • The score and parts for competing bands will be made available from May 1st.

Phantom

This is not the Civil Service — we're creating art...

April 27 • Row over Phantom of the Opera musician job losses set to continue as producer reportedly says creating art doesn't ensure ad infinitum job security.

Clarence Adoo

Academy honour for Adoo

April 27 • The inspirational trumpet player and musician Clarence Adoo is to become an Honorary Fellow (Hon FRAM) of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Elland

Elland gain extra Canon fire power

April 27 • The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber has become the Yorkshire band's President and potential new tuba star...

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

April 26 • SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Watford Band

April 22 • Come and join the Watford band!. We are a friendly, welcoming band. . Currently in Fourth Section but hungry for promotion. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, . 1st, 2nd Horn Players, and Percussionists.

Chinnor Silver

April 19 • With rehearsals starting soon in line with government guidelines we are looking to strengthen BACKROW CORNETS &PERCUSSION TEAM concerts and contests planned.we rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom check out our lockdown performances and come join us

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top