Musical boost for World Rejoicing bands

The score and parts for competing bands will be made available from May 1st.

Tuesday, 27 April 2021

        

Morthanveld Publishing Ltd has announced that the performing material (score and parts) for the British Open Championship set test-piece, 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale' by Edward Gregson, will be available to all participating bands from 1st May.

Positive news

The publisher stated: "In view of the recent and continuing positive news in the UK regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government's roadmap for releasing restrictions on public gatherings, we are increasingly hopeful that the British Open in September and the National Brass Band Championships in The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Norway will take place as planned later this year and early next year."

However, they did add: "If any of the five events are cancelled, postponed or change their set test-piece for this cycle, or if a band is either unable to enter or forced to withdraw for any reason, we regret that no refunds can be issued. Bands are asked to bear this in mind when ordering."

Order from:

The performing material can be ordered from the Sole Distribution Partner for the Edward Gregson Composer's Edition, Morthanveld Publishing Ltd.

https://www.morthanveld.com/product/edward-gregson-the-world-rejoicing/

        

