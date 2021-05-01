Geneva Heritage Cornet Competition: Results

Find out who has won the opportunity to enjoy masterclass tuition from Phillip McCann and Kirsty Abbots as well as who claimed the Geneva Heritage Cornet first prize...

The winners of the 2021 Geneva Heritage Cornet International Slow Melody Competition have been announced by its musical inspirational Phillip McCann.

The legendary cornet virtuoso led the announcements of the trio of players in the three categories who will enjoy a masterclass with Carlton Main Frickley principal cornet Kirsty Abbotts and himself in the future, as well as the name of the overall winner of a brand new Geneva Heritage Cornet — developed by Phillip to help performers produce that silky, 'singing' tonality that makes the classic traditional cornet sound.

In addition there was a special prize announcement for the youngest player who took part in the competition (so check out the end of the video).

Amazed

Speaking about the standard of cornet playing heard from over 80 performers from across the brass band world, Phillip said; "We were absolutely amazed by the entry,"who he said "were brave enough — as it does take a lot of courage to record yourself playing".

He added: "Although it was a competition it really was more a festival of cornet playing."

Phillip also thanked the teachers and family support behind the scenes whose own inspirational work "came through"in each performance in "ticking all the right boxes"of good basic production, attention to detail, phrasing and musicianship.

Categories

In reviewing the 12 Years & Under category he said, "I applaud immensely the standard of these youngest players — which was just incredible." Meanwhile, Kirsty was "impressed by the choice of solos"and especially the "good cornet sounds that were produced".

The 13-15 Years of Age category also saw an "amazing choice of repertoire"- from opera to folk and original music, whilst he also saw the "development and maturity"that was certainly on show in the 16-18 Years of Age category.

Here Phillip said: "The emotional experiences in your life you can pull on or tag into when you are performing — you can use those emotions to project in your performances. It will help to project your personality through your sound — which is the objective of all of it."

Overall winner

And in revealing the identity of the overall winner who will be presented with the Geneva Heritage Cornet, he said: "It was wonderful playing."

Overall he added: "Two things above all. Try and master the breathing technique and study the embouchure principals. Working together they are the true foundation to build on as the source of your sound."

Annual event

Geneva Group Managing Director Tim Oldroyd was certainly delighted by the response to the competition and took the opportunity to thank both Phillip and Kirsty for their efforts. "What has come out of this has been the young kids coming through — so I think we are in pretty safe hands.

It was extremely encouraging, and it's been a great success. We hope to be able to do this annually."