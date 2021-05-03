4BR Monday Interview with David Gordon-Shute

4BR talks to Onyx Brass founder member David Gordon-Shute about the ensemble's much anticipated new CD release — one inspired by emotive strands of personal and musical legacy.

4BR talks to Onyx Brass founder member and tuba player David Gordon-Shute about the ensemble's latest CD — 'Festmusick: A Legacy' which has just been released on the Chandos label.

As he reveals, the 'legacy' inspiration is both complex and emotive — strands of personal sacrifice and love that also link the musical connections between composers such as Strauss, Schumann, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Rubinstein, Franz and back to Strauss again.

Conducted by John Wilson and made up of the performers from Onyx Brass and the Septura Brass Ensemble, it has already gained widespread critical acclaim.

