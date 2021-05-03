                 

*
banner

News

4BR Monday Interview with David Gordon-Shute

4BR talks to Onyx Brass founder member David Gordon-Shute about the ensemble's much anticipated new CD release — one inspired by emotive strands of personal and musical legacy.

Onyx
  The release has already gained widespread critical acclaim.

Monday, 03 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to Onyx Brass founder member and tuba player David Gordon-Shute about the ensemble's latest CD — 'Festmusick: A Legacy' which has just been released on the Chandos label.

As he reveals, the 'legacy' inspiration is both complex and emotive — strands of personal sacrifice and love that also link the musical connections between composers such as Strauss, Schumann, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Rubinstein, Franz and back to Strauss again.

Conducted by John Wilson and made up of the performers from Onyx Brass and the Septura Brass Ensemble, it has already gained widespread critical acclaim.

To find out more and to purchase the CD go to:
https://onyxbrass.co.uk/festmusik-a-legacy/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Vicar

Tuba mirum...

May 3 • Reverend Canon Hilary Barber sounds the tuba amid the magnificent architecture of Halifax Minster...

Whitburn

Whitburn keen to keep connection with proud past

May 3 • Whitburn has been looking forward of late — but is still keen to celebrate its proud past with some help.

nasuwt

YouTube coverage for North of England Areas

May 3 • You can now enjoy performances from past and hopefully, future North of England Regional Championships ...

Onyx

4BR Monday Interview with David Gordon-Shute

May 3 • 4BR talks to Onyx Brass founder member David Gordon-Shute about the ensemble's much anticipated new CD release — one inspired by emotive strands of personal and musical legacy.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

May 3 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Cheshire Constabulary Band

May 1 • Principal cornet - when we resume in May/June we will be seeking a capable and committed cornet player to take the top chair. The band rehearse once weekly with a sensible number and mix of engagements including Austria in 2022 ( we hope)

Foss Dyke Band

April 27 • Foss Dyke would like to fill there last remaining seat. Rep Cornet player needed. It's a well run band with a newly refurbished bandroom. MD David Dernley and the members can't wait to resume playing again. A first section band with ambition.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top