YouTube coverage for North of England Areas

You can now enjoy performances from past and hopefully, future North of England Regional Championships ...

nasuwt
  You can enjoy the winning performances from 2020

Monday, 03 May 2021

        

The North of England Brass Band Championships has taken a positive step towards embracing the new appetite for social media coverage with the creation of its own YouTube channel.

And although looking forward to the return of the Area contest in 2022, the official recordings of the winning performances from the 2020 Championships have already been uploaded onto the site for people to enjoy.

Winning renditions

You can therefore once again enjoy the title winning renditions of 'A Tale As Yet Untold' by NASUWT Riverside conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs; 'Legacy' played by Ripon City conducted by Mark Sidwell; 'The Golden Sabre' performed by Cockerton Silver led by Andrew Hunter; 'Endurance' played by Tewit Silver conducted by Martin Hall, and 'Neverland' performed by Easingwold Town conducted by Alistair Shipman.

The performances are accompanied by images taken by photographer Steve Jack who has covered the event for the major brass band media outlets for many years with assistance given to the initiative by Kayleigh Griffiths.

Celebrate

Speaking about the new initiative, Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths told 4BR: "It's great to look back and celebrate our contest as we reflect on the last 15 months.

It's been a very difficult time for us all and we send our best wishes to all that have been affected by this terrible pandemic. Let's hope by following official guidance we can get back to making brass music once again."

It's great to look back and celebrate our contest as we reflect on the last 15 monthsRegional Secretary, Tony Griffiths

2022

Tony confirmed that the 2022 North of England Regional Championships will take place at the Gala Theatre, Durham on the weekend of the 19th and 20th of March.

To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_C1jF3YtYgCO5bajWgmtGg

For further information go to: www.noebrassband.co.uk

        

