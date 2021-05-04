4BR Emerging Player Profile: Luke Barker

4BR talks to the talented player who has just claimed the Geneva Heritage Cornet title by impressing Phillip McCann and Kirsty Abbotts.

In the third of a new series 4BR features interviews with some of the new faces making their mark in the banding movement around the world, we talk to the winner of the recent Geneva Heritage Cornet International Slow Melody Competition.

In the third of the new series on 4BR, Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Luke Barker the 18 year old cornet player of the Flowers Band who has just won the overall first prize in the Geneva Heritage Cornet International Slow Melody Competition.

We find out more about the talented player who made such an impression on adjudicators Phillip McCann and Kirsty Abbotts.

