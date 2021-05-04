                 

*
Brush up your Lutheran studies...

The study scores for the British Open test-piece can be purchased on-line from the publisher.

ib/2021/Gregsonscore3-1936151456.jpg
  The study score is now available to purchase

Tuesday, 04 May 2021

        

With the competing bands at this year's British Open Championship eagerly looking forward to returning to part and possible full indoor rehearsals — especially as they have been able from May 1st to purchase the full score and parts to the 'The World Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) by composer Edward Gregson, the publishers have told 4BR that they have also enjoyed a great response to orders of the work's study score.

Distributor

The sole distributor for the performing material is Morthanveld Publishing Ltd.

Study scores can be purchased online from: https://www.morthanveld.com/product/edward-gregson-the-world-rejoicing/

        

