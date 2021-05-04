Brush up your Lutheran studies...

The study scores for the British Open test-piece can be purchased on-line from the publisher.

With the competing bands at this year's British Open Championship eagerly looking forward to returning to part and possible full indoor rehearsals — especially as they have been able from May 1st to purchase the full score and parts to the 'The World Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) by composer Edward Gregson, the publishers have told 4BR that they have also enjoyed a great response to orders of the work's study score.

Distributor

The sole distributor for the performing material is Morthanveld Publishing Ltd.

Study scores can be purchased online from: https://www.morthanveld.com/product/edward-gregson-the-world-rejoicing/