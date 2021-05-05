Fully Scored returns for double attraction

There are two new episodes of the popular 'Fully Scored' podcast to enjoy.

Episode 16:

Episode 16: Presenter Matthew Frost celebrates the 80th birthday of Australian Salvationist Composer Noel Jones. Noel might just be one of the most performed Salvationist composers in the world and has had over 100 of his pieces published.

Noel is perhaps best known for his memorable march compositions and devotional music.

Episode 17:

Episode 17: Presenter Matthew Frost welcomes renowned musician and composer William Himes who chats about his life, faith and compositional output.

It's a fascinating conversation about the relevance of Salvation Army bands in today's society, whilst he is also put to the test in 'Bandmastermind'.

The programme also features a two-part analysis of Eric Ball's late masterpiece 'The Eternal Presence', discussed by renowned pianist, composer and Bandmaster, Richard Phillips.