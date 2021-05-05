                 

MIA to discuss Model Music Curriculum

The Music Industries Association will be taking a closer look at the Department of Education's recently published Model Music Curriculum — and you can be a part of the discussion.

MIA
  Participants can be involved in the on-line discussion

Wednesday, 05 May 2021

        

The Music Industries Association's (MIA) latest webinar on Thursday 6th May (5.00pm) will discuss the Department of Education's recently published Model Music Curriculum.

Four panelists with direct experience of music education and the wider music industry will discuss the proposals with a positive focus on how the music industry can play its part in developing and widening opportunities for young people to engage with music.

Panel

Tim Bennett-Hart, RSL; James Manwaring, Director of Music for Windsor Learning Partnership; Roger Wilson of Black Lives In Music, and Chris Fower from Warwick Music will lead the discussion, followed by the opportunity for people to ask questions and be part of the conversation.

Register:

If you want to register to be part of the event, go to: https://www.mia.org.uk/2021/05/mia-webinar-shaping-the-musicians-of-tomorrow-this-thursday/

        

