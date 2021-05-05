4BR Wednesday Interview with Chris Walters of the Musicians' Union

4BR talks to the Musicians' Union to find out more about their response to the proposal to reduce higher education funding for music and other subjects in England by 50%.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to Chris Walters, the National Organiser for Education & Health and Well-being for the Musicians Union to discuss the recent government proposals to reduce higher education funding for music in England by 50% — and how they are responding to what they call a 'catastrophic' decision.

The details were confirmed in a 51 page document entitled 'Consultation on recurrent funding for 2021-22', issued by the Office for Students (OfS) based on a statutory guidance letter written by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

You can respond

A consultation process has now been put in place which runs to 6th May 2021.

Anyone with an interest in finance for those in higher education can respond to the proposals at:

https://survey.officeforstudents.org.uk/s/RecurrentFundingConsultation2021-22