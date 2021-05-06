Brookwright Music launches new small ensemble composition competition

The critically acclaimed publisher launches a new competition to boost the repertoire for small brass ensembles.

BrookWright Music has announced the launch of its inaugural International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition.

It follows the success of last year's composition competition, with BrookWright now offering the same exiting publishing opportunities for works for small brass ensemble.

Success

Speaking about the competition, founder Andrew Wainwright told 4BR: "We're delighted to be launching this competition following the success of last year's competition, which resulted in a combined total of nearly 10,000 views for the five finalists' videos.

With small ensembles likely to provide an ideal rehearsal and performance outlet in the future, we are looking to champion new music for chamber groups.

Innovative

He added: "The last year has been particularly difficult for composers who haven't had the opportunity to have their music performed, so we hope this initiative will help showcase their music in an innovative way.

We very much look forward to seeing what everyone come up with!"

Prizes

The overall winner will receive $500 US in cash, a download license to the music playback programme NotePerformer, publication of their work through BrookWright Music with associated royalties, and a virtual video and audio recording by an All-star Ensemble comprising some of BrookWright's renowned 'Artists in Association'.



The five finalists will also have 'follow-the-score' videos of their pieces produced using NotePerformer and shared at www.brookwrightmusic.com YouTube and various social media platforms.

In addition, a 'Public Commendation Prize' will be awarded to the finalist with the most 'likes' at www.brookwrightmusic.com whilst winning $150 US in cash.





Composers are invited to submit a brass ensemble composition/arrangement or multiple compositions/arrangements of no more than 5 minutes duration 4BR

Advertisement

Judges & Criteria

The competition will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts — James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh.



Composers are invited to submit a brass ensemble composition/arrangement or multiple compositions/arrangements of no more than 5 minutes duration.

Submissions should not already be published, but they do not necessarily need to be newly composed or arranged works.



Instrumentation is flexible, but should include any combination of the following: Cornet/Trumpet, French Horn, Tenor Horn, Baritone, Trombone, Euphonium and Tuba

It should be scored for between 4 and 6 players.

An optional Percussion part for a single player may be included.

There are no restrictions on the style of the music.





Further information:

The closing date for entries is Friday 23rd July at 11.59pm Central Standard Time (CST).



To enter go to: www.brookwrightmusic.com/about-3