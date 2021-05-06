All things Bright and beautiful...

There is a great opportunity to enjoy a day of brass band entertainment in a fantastic Australian tourist spot later this month.

There will be a great opportunity for people to enjoy the sound of brass amid the leafy beauty of the glorious Australian alpine town of Bright in northeastern Victoria.

Perched 391 meters above sea level about 200 miles from Melbourne it has become a very popular tourist attraction thanks to its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Alpine Brass Festival

The free Alpine Brass Festival takes place on Saturday 15th May from 3.00pm until 9.00pm and will feature music from the City of Greater Dandenong, Creswick, Hyde Street, Glenferrie and Wodonga Bands as they perform entertainment programmes for the local community and visitors.

It will be based at the Bright Entertainment Centre and in addition there is plenty of food and drink outlets — including speciality ciders — so what' not to enjoy!

The initiative has been promoted by Skunkworks Productions in association with The Bright Chalet and WindCraft Brass and Woodwind Repair.