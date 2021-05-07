                 

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 20

Episode 20 of Besson Fridays at Home sees the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by European brass stars Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet.

  Besson Friday at Home with Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet

Friday, 07 May 2021

        

The Besson Friday at Home guests this week are the iconic Norwegian euphonium star Tormod Flaten and the Belgium cornet virtuoso Lode Violet.

Apart from being acclaimed performers in their own countries, both have also played together with the Wallberg Brass Band in Switzerland — the popular Swiss Open project band — under the baton of Philip Harper.

Tormod tells of his relatively late development taking up the instrument seriously at the age of 18, and the decision that entailed in moving from home to join Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag.

After amazing success with them he is now enjoying playing with their 'senior' band — Bjorsvik Brass — although he isn't that old! He is also a member of the Norwegian Navy Band based in Bergen.

We also find out a lot more about the life of the multi-talented Lode Violet — whose has brass banding in his family blood as the son of Franz Violet — the inspirational conductor of Brass Band Willebroek.

We will be lucky to hear performances from both players — whilst Roger and Stephen share their memories of working under Lode's father Franz.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 20 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:

Episode 19:
Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/968369680634909

Episode 18:
Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398

Episode 17:
Amos Miller and Mark Templeton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:
Cory Tuba Section
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

        

