Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 20

The Besson Friday at Home guests this week are the iconic Norwegian euphonium star Tormod Flaten and the Belgium cornet virtuoso Lode Violet.
Apart from being acclaimed performers in their own countries, both have also played together with the Wallberg Brass Band in Switzerland — the popular Swiss Open project band — under the baton of Philip Harper.
Tormod tells of his relatively late development taking up the instrument seriously at the age of 18, and the decision that entailed in moving from home to join Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag.
After amazing success with them he is now enjoying playing with their 'senior' band — Bjorsvik Brass — although he isn't that old! He is also a member of the Norwegian Navy Band based in Bergen.
We also find out a lot more about the life of the multi-talented Lode Violet — whose has brass banding in his family blood as the son of Franz Violet — the inspirational conductor of Brass Band Willebroek.
We will be lucky to hear performances from both players — whilst Roger and Stephen share their memories of working under Lode's father Franz.
Enjoy:
