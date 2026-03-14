Results: 2026 Welsh Regional Championships

Cory reclaims the Welsh title as Parc & Dare, Markham & District, City of Cardiff (M2) and Gwaun Cae Gurwen claim section honours.

Results:

Championship Section:

Test Piece: Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)

Adjudicators: Dr Stephen Cobb; Stephen Roberts

1. Cory (Philip Harper)**

2. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)*

3. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)

4. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 (David Roberts)

5. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)

6. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

7. BTM (Richard Marshall)

* Qualify for National Final

** Cory will also represent Wales at the 2027 European Championships in Montreux

Best Instrumentalist: Brett Baker (trombone) — Cory

Best Cornet Player: Hannah Plumridge (Cory)

Best Bass Section: Cory

First Section:

Test Piece: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)

Adjudicators: Dr Stephen Cobb; Stephen Roberts

1. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)*

2. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

3. Tylorstown (Andrew Jones)

4. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

5. Lewis Merthyr (Carl Saunders)

6. Usk (James Jones)

*Qualify for National Final

Brian Buckley Memorial Award to Winning Conductor: Dewi Griffiths

Best Instrumentalist: Natalie Gibson (horn) — Tylorstown





Second Section:

Test Piece: 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (Philip Harper)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Martin Heartfield

1. Markham & District (Gary Davies)*

2. Abertillery Town (Lee Blankley)*

3. Crosskeys Silver (Dave Collins)

4. Newport Borough (Martin McHale)

5. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)

6. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

7. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

8. City of Wrexham (Matt Ryan)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Phil Lucas (euphonium) — Markham & District

Best Percussion: Crosskeys Silver

Withdrew: Crwbin

Third Section:

Test Piece: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Martin Heartfield

1. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (Andrew Wilson-Dixon)*

2. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)*

3. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

4. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

5. Newtown Silver (Alan Phillips)

6. Mid Rhondda (Adrian Morton)

7. Severn Tunnel (Louis Thomas)

8. Penclawdd (Alan Bourne)

Withdrew: Holywell

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Jonathan Mead (cornet) — Ynyshir

Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Martin Heartfield

1. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)*

2. Royal Oakeley Silver (Aled Williams)

3. Blaenavon Town (Alun Williams)

4. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

5. Cambrian (Matthew Ruel)

6. Brass@Bont (Alison Gent)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Dafydd Lewis (euphonium) — Gwaun Cae Gurwen