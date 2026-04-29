Saggers writes for Portsmouth centenary celebration

A new symphonic work for orchestra and 300 voices will help celebrate the centenary of Portsmouth's city status.

Composer Paul Saggers is looking forward to hearing the world premiere of his debut work for Symphony Orchestra.

Stone, Sand and Song

'Stone, Sand and Song' for symphony orchestra and choir of 300 voices has been written to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Portsmouth gaining city status with the work taking inspiration from its notable figures including Margaret Rock MBE, poet laureate Simon Armitage and local poet Tina MacNaughton.

Premiere

The work will be premiered in Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 9th May (7.30pm) and brings together musicians from Solent Symphony Orchestra, Portsmouth Cathedral Choir, Portsmouth Choral Union, Portsmouth Baroque Choir, Fareham Philharmonic Choir @ The Bands of HM Royal Marines.