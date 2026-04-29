BrookWright Music: Enduring Faith (Andrew Wainwright)

A work exploring hope, resilience, and conviction to add to any concert programme.

'Enduring Faith' is a lyrical composition commissioned by Christopher Ward and the Five Lakes Silver Band.

Emotional shifts

It explores the intersection of hope, resilience, and conviction and is written with a focus on melodic clarity and expressive phrasing through a series of nuanced emotional shifts — ranging from quiet, reflective passages to expanse and affirmation.

The harmonic structure travels through several keys, serving as a musical metaphor for the changing seasons of life whilst it features soloists from across the ensemble, including flugel horn, cornet, euphonium, baritone, and trombone.

Dedicated

'Enduring Faith' is dedicated to Doug and Stephanie Bayne, long-standing members of the Five Lakes Silver Band, in recognition of their commitment to their community and their steadfast support of the ensemble.

It was recorded by the Five Lakes Silver Band, the current Champion Band of North American on their 2025 album, Legacy.





Further information:

To view a video of the Five Lakes Silver Band performing the work:

https://youtu.be/84NU_OXMs3Y

Duration: Approx. 5.30 minutes

Difficulty Level: 3rd Section +

PDF download includes the full score and parts.

PDF's and Sheet Music

PDFs available from: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/enduring-faith-brass-band-andrew-wainwright

Sheet music available at:

www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)

www.satradecentral.org (USA)