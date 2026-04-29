                 

*
banner

News

BrookWright Music: Enduring Faith (Andrew Wainwright)

A work exploring hope, resilience, and conviction to add to any concert programme.

Enduring Faith
  Enduring Faith is dedicated to Doug and Stephanie Bayne.

Wednesday, 29 April 2026

        

'Enduring Faith' is a lyrical composition commissioned by Christopher Ward and the Five Lakes Silver Band.

Emotional shifts

It explores the intersection of hope, resilience, and conviction and is written with a focus on melodic clarity and expressive phrasing through a series of nuanced emotional shifts — ranging from quiet, reflective passages to expanse and affirmation.

The harmonic structure travels through several keys, serving as a musical metaphor for the changing seasons of life whilst it features soloists from across the ensemble, including flugel horn, cornet, euphonium, baritone, and trombone.

Dedicated

'Enduring Faith' is dedicated to Doug and Stephanie Bayne, long-standing members of the Five Lakes Silver Band, in recognition of their commitment to their community and their steadfast support of the ensemble.

It was recorded by the Five Lakes Silver Band, the current Champion Band of North American on their 2025 album, Legacy.

Further information:

To view a video of the Five Lakes Silver Band performing the work:
https://youtu.be/84NU_OXMs3Y
Duration: Approx. 5.30 minutes
Difficulty Level: 3rd Section +

PDF download includes the full score and parts.

PDF's and Sheet Music

PDFs available from: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/enduring-faith-brass-band-andrew-wainwright

Sheet music available at:
www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)
www.satradecentral.org (USA)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Spring Festival

Run event reminder for Spring Festival

April 29 • Birmingham will be busy with runners on the Spring Festival weekend

Elgar Howarth

Howarth remembered

April 29 • The musical life and career of Elgar Howarth has been marked by a special programme on Radio 3.

Flowers

Media boost for Flowers after Linz triumph

April 29 • The Flowers Band are in media demand after being crowned European Champion — with a television spotlight tonight.

Saggers

Saggers writes for Portsmouth centenary celebration

April 29 • A new symphonic work for orchestra and 300 voices will help celebrate the centenary of Portsmouth's city status.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Saturday 25 April • St Wilfrid's Church. Church Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 8LA

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Saturday 25 April • St Wilfrid's Church. Church Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 8LA

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

April 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

April 23 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director. The band rehearse on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the North of England 4th section contest. We are a registered charity and have a thriving training band.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

April 23 • SOLO HORN Vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op Band (2nd Section National Finalists & 1st Section from 2027) have a vacancy for Solo Horn. We are an ambitious band with a healthy balance of contests and concerts, always striving for high musical standards.

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top