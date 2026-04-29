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Howarth remembered

The musical life and career of Elgar Howarth has been marked by a special programme on Radio 3.

Elgar Howarth
  The life and career of Elgar Howarth was marked in the programme

Wednesday, 29 April 2026

        

The life and career of Elgar Howarth has been marked with a special programme on BBC Radio 3.

'Afterwords: Elgar Howarth' saw his son Patrick reflect on the composer's humble origins as well as international achievements.

Contributors

Contributions also came from the BBC Sound Archive with Gillian Moore, formerly of the London Sinfonietta, trumpet player Paul Archibald, trombonist David Purser and oboe player Melinda Maxwell. His links to the brass band movement and Grimethorpe Colliery Band in particular saw Garry Cutt and Frank Renton add their own reflections.

Regarded as a leading figure of the 'Manchester School' in the 1950s alongside composers Harrison Birtwistle, Alexander Goehr and Peter Maxwell Davies, and pianist John Ogdon, Howarth became a distinguished trumpet player with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and, notably, the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble before becoming a hugely respected conductor, composer and arranger.

To enjoy:

To enjoy: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002v8f7

        

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