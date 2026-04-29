Media boost for Flowers after Linz triumph

The Flowers Band are in media demand after being crowned European Champion — with a television spotlight tonight.

The newly crowned Champion Band of Europe is getting used to an increase in its media presence following its memorable success in Linz on the weekend.

Not only have deserved plaudits and congratulations for Flowers Band come from all over the banding world, but the media spotlight is being shone on them too.

BBC

First of all there was a shoutout on BBC Radio 6, which was quickly followed by a two minute news feature on the Radio 3 arts programme 'In Tune' which also featured a short clip of the final few bars of their own-choice test-piece, 'West Wind' by Oliver Waespi.

A little closer to home, BBC Radio Gloucestershire has already spoken with MD Paul Holland, whilst later today (Wednesday 29th April) at 6.30pm the band will be featured on the regional television programme BBC Points West.

Incredible response

Band Manager Gregor Spence told 4BR: "It's been an incredible response, right from the moment we were announced as champions. Our phones haven't stopped ringing or bleeping with messages of congratulations and requests for interviews — it's been remarkable."

He added: "We've seen a huge boost in our social media profile and wea re already exploring several exciting engagements at home and abroad.

Even more encouraging is the response gained from outside the traditional brass banding world — from arts organisations and the cultural sector. This achievement has really made a huge impression."

Equestrian to Elgar

One of the first audiences to enjoy the band in action will be at the world famous Badminton Horse Trials, where the band will play in the main arena surrounded by 14,000 new equestrian loving brass band fans.

The band then perform at the Newbury Festival where ticket sales have already been boosted by their success and the Elgar International Brass Band Festival.

later today (Wednesday 29th April) at 6.30pm the band will be featured on the regional television programme BBC Points West 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Busy time

"It's going to be a very busy time, but everyone can't wait to get back onto the stage with the European Trophy to show off,"Gregor added. "Then we plan for the British Open, National Finals and Brass in Concert of course, but we have already ensured that over 40% of of our target funding is in place for the defence of our title in Montreux in 2027.

With their national media coverage we hope to boost that even further in the coming weeks."