Run event reminder for Spring Festival

Birmingham will be busy with runners on the Spring Festival weekend

Performers and supporters who are making their way to the 2026 British Open Spring Festival in Birmingham this weekend are reminded that the Great Birmingham Run will take place in the heart of the city on Sunday 3rd May.

The time table for the event sees the assembly point for an anticipated 16,000 runners opening at 7.30am with the first start for the half marathon and 10k events starting at 8.30am.

Other staggered starts occur at 8.42am, 8.54am, 10.00am, 10.12am and 10.24am.

Roads and parking

There are several road closures in place for the weekend. There is no official event day parking and most of the car parks close to the start/finish line will be affected by the road closures.

The start line is on Broad Street, adjacent to Centenary Square. The 2026 event has a new city-centre finish on Jennens Road into Aston University.

Road Closures:



https://cdn.greatrun.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/GBR-2026-Road-Closures.pdf

Full information:



https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-birmingham-run/