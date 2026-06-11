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Interview with Imogen Whitehead

4BR catches up with the trumpet and flugel soloist ahead of her appearances at the Ryedale Festival — which includes the world premiere of a new flugel concerto with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Imogen Whitehead
  Imogen Whitehead will be an artist in residence at the Ryedale Festival

Thursday, 11 June 2026

        

Continuing a new series of snapshot interviews with players, conductors, composers and personalities making their mark on the brass band and wider musical world, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Imogen Whitehead.

To enjoy:


https://soundcloud.com/iwanfox/interview-with-imogen

The critically acclaimed trumpet and flugel soloist is set to be one of the artists in residence at the Ryedale Festival which takes place from the 10th to 26th July.

It will see her undertake six residency events in venues across North Yorkshire including a guest soloist appearance with Kirkbymoorside Band as well as providing a free Brass Masterclass, a recital with organ accompaniment and two intimate coffee concerts.

Flugel Concerto

The musical centrepiece will be the world premiere of a new Flugel horn Concerto by Gabriel Jackson, co-commissioned by the Festival alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic conducted by Charlotte Corderoy.

We managed to catch up with Imogen for a quick early morning chat.

The musical centrepiece will be the world premiere of a new Flugel horn Concerto by Gabriel Jackson, co-commissioned by the Festival alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic conducted by Charlotte Corderoy4BR

Ryedale Festival

The first residency performance takes place on Saturday 11th July at Ampleforth Abbey, where joined by organist Rachel Mahon she will feature works from Clarke, Thalben-Ball, Bach and Purcell to Panufnik, Messiaen and Vivaldi/Bach/Morgan.

On 18th July she will give the world premiere of Gabriel Jackson's 'Flugelhorn Concerto' at St Peter's Church in Norton with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The following day she appears as guest soloist with Kirkbymoorside Band at the James Holt Concert Hall in Kirkbymoorside. The free masterclass is given at Helmsley Arts Centre on 20th July.

More information:

https://ryedalefestival.com/whats-on/

        

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Interview with Imogen Whitehead

June 11 • 4BR catches up with the trumpet and flugel soloist ahead of her appearances at the Ryedale Festival — which includes the world premiere of a new flugel concerto with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

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