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Demand high for British Open tickets

Tickets for the 2026 British Open are being snapped up well ahead of the event in September.

Open
  Ticket demand has been high for the British Open

Thursday, 11 June 2026

        

There has been strong demand for tickets for the 2026 British Open Championship.

The contest will be held on Saturday 12th September with the initial sale to the general public opening on 29th May.

Interest in hearing 19 world class bands perform Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' has been such that seats in the Symphony Hall Circle are now sold out, whilst there are only a handful left available in the choir area.

Delighted

The vast majority of the main stalls area have also been sold, as has the Upper Circle, although there are tickets available in the Grand Tier.

Karyn Mortimer family told 4BR: "We're delighted with the initial response — one that we are sure has come with the attraction of hearing fantastic bands performing a wonderful test-piece from Philip Sparke.

The British Open continues to be driven by our ambition to provide performers and audiences at Symphony Hall and around the globe with a world-class experience. We also continue to make progress with our 2027 Spring Festival events and will make exciting announcements in due course."

2026 British Open tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-172nd-british-open-brass-band-championship

        

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