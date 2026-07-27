Scottish principals to the fore in Strathallan

The young players on the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland course are making their musical mark.

The talented young players on this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course have wasted no time in getting down to hard work and fun.

Since arriving at Strathallan School in Perthshire on Sunday, the Children's, Reserve and Senior Band members have enjoyed their first rehearsals whilst the conductors and tutors have choose their newly selected sectional principals.

Thrilled

NYBBS Course Director Carrie Boax told 4BR: "Having arrived safe and sound at Strathallan, we're absolutely thrilled at the level of playing ability and positive attitude of the young people this year. I'm delighted for everyone involved in the course, especially the principal players who I'm sure will all do a sterling job."

NYBBS Senior Band:

Soprano: Freya McLeman

Cornet: Alex Robertson

Flugel: Cara McFadzean

Horn: Andrea Crumlish

Solo Trombone: Iris Deane

Bass Trombone: Roxy Clark

Baritone: Emily Kroegler

Euphonium: James Grassick

Bass: Heather Shiels

Percussion: Louise Andrews

NYBBS Reserve Band:

Soprano: Joanna Lindenburger

Cornet: Beth Drury

Flugel: Benjamin Angeletti

Horn: Lewis Smith

Solo Trombone: Annie Jones

Bass Trombone: Gregory Blackman

Baritone: Gregor Craig

Euphonium: Calum Morton

Bass: Hope Hill

Percussion: Tom Andrews

NYBBS Children's Band:

Cornet: Carter Burchill and Amelie Ralston

Flugel: Oscar Smith

Horn: Evie Boax

Solo Trombone: Samuel Dick

Baritone: Oliver Morley

Euphonium: Maida Walker

Bass: James Goodwin

Percussion: Hollie Reid