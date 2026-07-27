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Scottish principals to the fore in Strathallan

The young players on the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland course are making their musical mark.

nybbs
  The principal players have been selected for each of the three bands

Monday, 27 July 2026

        

The talented young players on this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course have wasted no time in getting down to hard work and fun.

Since arriving at Strathallan School in Perthshire on Sunday, the Children's, Reserve and Senior Band members have enjoyed their first rehearsals whilst the conductors and tutors have choose their newly selected sectional principals.

Thrilled

NYBBS Course Director Carrie Boax told 4BR: "Having arrived safe and sound at Strathallan, we're absolutely thrilled at the level of playing ability and positive attitude of the young people this year. I'm delighted for everyone involved in the course, especially the principal players who I'm sure will all do a sterling job."

NYBBS Senior Band:

Soprano: Freya McLeman
Cornet: Alex Robertson
Flugel: Cara McFadzean
Horn: Andrea Crumlish
Solo Trombone: Iris Deane
Bass Trombone: Roxy Clark
Baritone: Emily Kroegler
Euphonium: James Grassick
Bass: Heather Shiels
Percussion: Louise Andrews

NYBBS Reserve Band:

Soprano: Joanna Lindenburger
Cornet: Beth Drury
Flugel: Benjamin Angeletti
Horn: Lewis Smith
Solo Trombone: Annie Jones
Bass Trombone: Gregory Blackman
Baritone: Gregor Craig
Euphonium: Calum Morton
Bass: Hope Hill
Percussion: Tom Andrews

NYBBS Children's Band:

Cornet: Carter Burchill and Amelie Ralston
Flugel: Oscar Smith
Horn: Evie Boax
Solo Trombone: Samuel Dick
Baritone: Oliver Morley
Euphonium: Maida Walker
Bass: James Goodwin
Percussion: Hollie Reid

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

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