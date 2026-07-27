Wright & Round: I Want You Back (Philip Harper)

Bring the unmistakable sound of Motown to your next concert with 'I Want You Back', arranged by Philip Harper.
Originally released in 1969 as the debut single by 'The Jackson 5', the song introduced the world to the extraordinary talent of an 11-year-old Michael Jackson.
Its infectious groove, unforgettable melodies and boundless energy quickly made it a worldwide hit and one of Motown's defining recordings.
Fun and drive
Philip Harper's exciting arrangement captures all the fun, drive and feel-good spirit of the original, making it a fantastic addition to any concert programme. Suitable for Second Section and above, it's guaranteed to get audiences tapping their feet and add a touch of funk to your performance.
Difficulty: 2nd Section +
Duration: Approx. 3 minutes
To purchase
https://wrightandround.com/products/themes/popular-music/i-want-you-back
Rolling Score
https://youtu.be/_iQpU-Bi6aQ
Band Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhaAbJDtr98&list=RDIhaAbJDtr98&start_radio=1
More information:
Wright & Round
www.wrightandround.com
Tel: 01453 753298