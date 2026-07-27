Wright & Round: I Want You Back (Philip Harper)

Bring the sound of Motown to your next concert.

Bring the unmistakable sound of Motown to your next concert with 'I Want You Back', arranged by Philip Harper.

Originally released in 1969 as the debut single by 'The Jackson 5', the song introduced the world to the extraordinary talent of an 11-year-old Michael Jackson.

Its infectious groove, unforgettable melodies and boundless energy quickly made it a worldwide hit and one of Motown's defining recordings.

Fun and drive

Philip Harper's exciting arrangement captures all the fun, drive and feel-good spirit of the original, making it a fantastic addition to any concert programme. Suitable for Second Section and above, it's guaranteed to get audiences tapping their feet and add a touch of funk to your performance.

Difficulty: 2nd Section +

Duration: Approx. 3 minutes

To purchase

https://wrightandround.com/products/themes/popular-music/i-want-you-back

Rolling Score

https://youtu.be/_iQpU-Bi6aQ

Band Performance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhaAbJDtr98&list=RDIhaAbJDtr98&start_radio=1

More information:

Wright & Round

www.wrightandround.com

Tel: 01453 753298