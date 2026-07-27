Seats in demand for Brass in Concert

November in Gateshead may be a while away, but tickets for Brass in Concert are already being snapped up very quickly.

There are less than 150 seats left on offer for the 2026 Brass in Concert Championship in November.

Such has been the take-up since they went on sale a fortnight ago that the organisers are advising people to make sure they don't miss out on what promises to be an outstanding day of brass band entertainment on Saturday 14th November at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead.

Avid support

BiC, CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "It's incredibly heartening to see the avid support from brass band supporters.

Saturday is on track to sell out for a third year in a row thanks to a great delivery team and competing bands that we already know are hard at work to ensure a memorable contest made up of memorable performances."

Tickets:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/49th-brass-in-concert-championship/

Brought together through sponsorship by Banks Group and Yamaha, and delivered in partnership with World of Brass, the competing bands this year are Aldbourne, Brighouse & Rastrick, the cooperation band, Cory, Desford Colliery, Foden's, Flowers, GUS Band, Hepworth, Tertnes Brass and Tredegar.

Marketing Officer, Chloe Dyson-Asher added: "Obviously it's my role to tell you that Brass in Concert is the place to be in November, but it truly is the place to be. You'll want to be there to soak up the atmosphere and see these incredible performances first-hand."

You'll want to be there to soak up the atmosphere and see these incredible performances first-hand Marketing Officer, Chloe Dyson-Asher

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Brass stars of the future

Tickets for Sunday's Youth Brass in Concert Championships are also selling fast with plenty of brilliant entertainment on show from Elland Silver Youth, Hampshire County Youth, Houghton Area Youth, Lancashire Youth, Lions Youth, Shepherd Youth, Wardle

Academy Youth, and Youth Brass 2000.

Tickets:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/brass-in-concert-championships-2026/