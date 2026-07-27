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Principal roles in place on National Youth Band course

The principal players on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band course have been decided.

NYBBGB
  The principal players for the band are now in place.

Monday, 27 July 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band is currently hard at work on their Summer Course under the direction of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler.

Principals

The principal positions in each section of the band have now been decided, with congratulations going to Elliott (cornet); Lucas (soprano); Izzy (flugel); Daniel (horn); Neythen (baritone); Eliza (euphonium); Ben (trombone); Edward (bass trombone); Martha (tuba) and Thomas (percussion).

Inspire

A NYBBGB spokesperson told 4BR: "Being selected as a principal player is a wonderful achievement and reflects the dedication, commitment and musical excellence each has shown. They will now lead as part of a band that inspires each other throughout the course."

They added: "The focus for the week is towards Friday's concert and every player has been putting in an incredible amount of hard work already. The band is sounding brilliant, so please don't miss out on the opportunity to hear them in action."

Tickets:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-summer-concert-2026/

        

TAGS: National Children's Brass Band

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