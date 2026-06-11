Cory add Hutcherson experience to cornet section

The experienced Jeff Hutcherson has joined the Welsh champion from BTM Band.

Cory's recruitment drive of players shows no sign of slowing down with the announcement that they have welcomed the highly experience Jeff Hutcherson to the cornet section — the third new addition to their ranks.

Respected

A highly respected figure in Welsh banding, Jeff was a founder member of BTM Band in 1972 and played a key role in their rise from the Fourth Section to Championship status — twice becoming Welsh Area champion.

He also enjoyed considerable success as both a soloist and ensemble player and has performed at major brass band contests across the UK, Europe and Australia.

In 2015, he started conducting BTM successfully guiding them back to Championship Section status in 2024.

Enthused and delighted

Commenting on his move, Jeff said: "I'm enthused and energised to continue my playing career at Cory at the kind invitation of Phil Harper. Fifty-four years is a long shift at BTM, but I acknowledge the excellence, commitment and teamwork at this fantastic band."

In welcoming the latest signing, Philip Harper added: "I'm delighted. I've known Jeff for many years, and his wealth of experience, combined with his enthusiasm and hunger to succeed, will be a tremendous asset to the band."