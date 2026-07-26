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Kane takes the baton at Nailsworth

The vastly experienced Derick Kane is the new Musical Director of Nailsworth Silver Band.

Nailsworth
  Derick Kane has been appointed as the new MD at the West of England Band

Sunday, 26 July 2026

        

Nailsworth Band has confirmed the appointment of Derick Kane as their new Musical Director.

The hugely experienced euphonium player enjoyed an outstanding tenure as solo euphonium of The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army where he recorded four solo albums.

During his professional career, he held a number of posts in music education and also worked for The Salvation Army as a Music Training Specialist.

Commitment

Still playing at Cinderford Band & Academy Band he said on his appointment: "After just a short time, a concert and summer bandstand events, I'm already aware of the commitment and enthusiasm of the players.

I thank them for their welcome and look forward to sharing and making music together as part of the Nailsworth community."

In response the West of England First Section band stated: "We're looking forward to an exciting journey together as the band continues to progress. Welcome to Nailsworth, Derick!"

        

TAGS: Nailsworth Band

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