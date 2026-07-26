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Elland Silver Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest calls for entries

The closing date for the popular event is fast approaching — so get you entries in.

Elland Silver Band
  The competition takes place in September

Sunday, 26 July 2026

        

The Elland Silver Band organisation is reminding brass players that the closing date for their popular Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest will be Friday 11th September.

Event

The event itself takes place on Saturday 10th October and has already attracted significant interest from across the UK. Held in partnership with Band Supplies and Besson Brass, it features classes for 11 Years & Under; 14 Years & Under; 16 Years & Under; Junior Duets; Senior Duets; Junior Quartets; Senior Quartets; Open Section and Veterans Section.

The adjudicators will be Stephanie Binns and Tom Hutchinson, and there is a great range of prizes and special awards thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including vouchers from Denis Wick, Band Supplies, Just Music, Wight & Round Music, Brasswind Publications and World of Brass.

Special awards include instrumental prizes and the coveted Junior and Senior Adjudicators Awards, with recipients invited to perform a solo with Elland Silver Band.

We're already delighted with the response to this year's contest and encourage anyone considering entering not to leave it until the last minuteSam Harrison

Encourage

Contest organiser Sam Harrison told 4BR: "We're already delighted with the response to this year's contest and encourage anyone considering entering not to leave it until the last minute.

The contest will be with an emphasis on creating a friendly, welcoming and encouraging environment for all participants — so please come along and play your part."

Entries:


Entries: https://share.google/CT461l581HG9mZMvZ
or email ellandband@hotmail.co.uk

        

TAGS: Elland Silver

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Elland Silver Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest calls for entries

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