New trio joins Easington

The trombone, cornet and bass sections of the North East band welcome new signings.

Easington Colliery Band has welcomed three new signings in Kevin Chisholm on solo trombone, Janice Tindall on cornet and Nicholas Frangoudi on BBb tuba.

Impact

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Kevin returns to regular banding and has already settled in well, making a real impact on the section.

Janice joins after a 13-year tenure at EverReady Band and brings a wealth of experience and musicality whilst Nicholas who studied at Durham University is now working in the city."

Welcome

In welcoming the trio, MD, Graeme Tindall commented: "We've had vacancies in these positions for a little while but I'm delighted to welcome Jan, Kevin and Nick who will only enhance what is already an excellent ensemble of musicians.

Their contributions have already been felt, and I'm very much looking forward to working with them."

Excited

That is something shared by the players, with Nick saying that he was "very excited to get involved", with Kevin adding that he was, "proud to be joining a talented, ambitious band" and Jan adding that she was, "looking forward to working with these lovely people."