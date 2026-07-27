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Friday focus for National Children's Band

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band will give their summer course concert in Taunton on Friday afternoon.

NYBBGB
  The concert is being held in Taunton this Friday

Monday, 27 July 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band summer course concert will be held on Friday 31st July, at Taunton Brewhouse (TA1 1JL) at 2.00pm.

There are still a limited number of tickets available to hear the band in action under the direction of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and featuring guest soloist, Angus Ritchie, the outstanding young euphonium player who was the winner of the 2025 NYBBGB Harry Mortimer Solo Award.

The Sounds of Change

The concert is entitled, 'Disruption: The Sounds of Change' and explores the themes of creativity, courage and progress. It will feature music from Rimsky-Korsakov to Lucy Pankhurst, Errollyn Wallen to Peter Graham in what promises to be a wide arc of inspiration.

Speaking about the event, NYBBGB, CEO, Mark Bromley, said: "We believe music should be a pathway for all children, regardless of background, to dream big, express themselves and feel part of something meaningful. This concert is a celebration of those values and a truly joyful event."

Tickets:


https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-summer-concert-2026/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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