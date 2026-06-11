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Jeffers takes horn lead at Foden's

Grace Jeffers makes the solo horn seat her own at the North West champion.

Fodens
  Grace Jeffers has taken the solo horn seat at Foden's

Thursday, 11 June 2026

        

Fresh from their appearance at the Elgar International Festival of Brass, North West Area champion Foden's has announced that Grace Jeffers has become their new solo horn.

Integral part

Having joined the Sandbach band in 2019 from Pemberton Old, the former solo horn player with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has been an integral part of Foden's success, covering the solo horn role on numerous occasions as well as being a featured soloist in concerts and recordings.

She recently travelled to New Zealand to play at the National Championships and has become an official K&G Mouthpiece artist.

Away from banding, Grace works as a counsellor and psychotherapist, supporting both adults and young people.

        

TAGS: Foden's

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