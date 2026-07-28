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Cory sign Newbery

Cornet player Megan Newbery has joined the Welsh champion.

mEGAN
  Megan Newbery has joined Cory Band

Tuesday, 28 July 2026

        

Welsh Champion, Cory has welcomed cornet player Megan Newbery to the band.

Fresh from completing her studies at the Royal Northern College of Music, the award winning player has already enjoyed wide experience — from the National Children's and National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain, to playing with Lympstone Band, Accent Brass, Nova Brass, Black Dyke, and most recently as principal cornet with Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band.

Welcome

In welcoming her to the band, Cory MD, Philip Harper commented: "Megan is an exceptional musician with outstanding musical instinct, leadership qualities and an incredibly bright future ahead of her.

She has already achieved so much and performed at the very highest level, and we're thrilled to welcome her. Everyone is looking forward to seeing her flourish, and we're excited about what we can achieve together."

Pleased

In response Megan added: "I'm really pleased to be joining and I'm looking forward to the exciting opportunities that this next musical chapter will bring.

I would like to thank Pemberton Band for all their support and friendship during my time with them and wish them all the best for the future."

        

TAGS: Cory

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