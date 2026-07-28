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The latest issue of Brass Band World Magazine is now out

The July/August edition of the leading banding magazine is now out and is packed with news, views, reviews and articles.

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  The latest edition is now out

Tuesday, 28 July 2026

        

The latest issue of Brass Band World magazine is now out.

Features this month include an interview with Hannah Plumridge, the newly appointed principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band, as well as an essential adjudicator-led analysis of each of the York Section 1-4 National Finals test-pieces, and of the British Open blockbuster, 'Music of the Spheres' by Philip Sparke.

Spotlight

Spotlight reports look back on the World Music Contest, the Elgar International Festival of Brass, Whit Friday and Bugle, whilst the 'Centre Band' for this edition is the NASUWT Riverside Band.

Historian Tim Mutum looks at the past, present and future of Bandstand concerts, whilst there is a look back at the life and career of the pioneering tenor horn star Gordon Higginbottom and musician and journalist, Alan Jenkins.

Reviews

One of Europe's emerging stars, Swiss cornet player Simon Gabriel comes under the spotlight, whilst euphonium star Mauro Martins is the BBW 'Castaway'.

The 'Pro-Platform' feature is the award winning A4 Brass Quartet, whilst there are reviews of releases including the Bone-afide trombone ensemble and Andrew Wainwright, the new Yamaha trumpet and Tim Mutum's book, 'The Brass Band Hall of Fame'.

Purchase


To find out more and purchase: https://www.brassbandworld.uk/

        

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Latest News »

bbw

The latest issue of Brass Band World Magazine is now out

July 28 • The July/August edition of the leading banding magazine is now out and is packed with news, views, reviews and articles.

mEGAN

Cory sign Newbery

July 28 • Cornet player Megan Newbery has joined the Welsh champion.

Band Supplies

Band Supplies head to Elgar Summer School

July 28 • Band Supplies will bring a packed trade stand to the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School.

Bandamonium

Bandamonium on demand after global reach

July 28 • You can sit back and enjoy the great entertainment on show from the recent Bandamonium event held in Devon on the weekend.

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

July 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom.. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

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