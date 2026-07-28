The July/August edition of the leading banding magazine is now out and is packed with news, views, reviews and articles.

The latest issue of Brass Band World magazine is now out.

Features this month include an interview with Hannah Plumridge, the newly appointed principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band, as well as an essential adjudicator-led analysis of each of the York Section 1-4 National Finals test-pieces, and of the British Open blockbuster, 'Music of the Spheres' by Philip Sparke.

Spotlight

Spotlight reports look back on the World Music Contest, the Elgar International Festival of Brass, Whit Friday and Bugle, whilst the 'Centre Band' for this edition is the NASUWT Riverside Band.

Historian Tim Mutum looks at the past, present and future of Bandstand concerts, whilst there is a look back at the life and career of the pioneering tenor horn star Gordon Higginbottom and musician and journalist, Alan Jenkins.

Reviews

One of Europe's emerging stars, Swiss cornet player Simon Gabriel comes under the spotlight, whilst euphonium star Mauro Martins is the BBW 'Castaway'.

The 'Pro-Platform' feature is the award winning A4 Brass Quartet, whilst there are reviews of releases including the Bone-afide trombone ensemble and Andrew Wainwright, the new Yamaha trumpet and Tim Mutum's book, 'The Brass Band Hall of Fame'.

Purchase



To find out more and purchase: https://www.brassbandworld.uk/