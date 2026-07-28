Bandamonium on demand after global reach

You can sit back and enjoy the great entertainment on show from the recent Bandamonium event held in Devon on the weekend.

If you missed the wonderful day of music making at the recent Bandamonium Devon on the weekend, you can now simply sit back and enjoy it at your leisure on the NXTOD media platform.

Great success

The fifth running of the event was a huge success with 28 bands performing at 10 different locations throughout, culminating in a massed band concert given by over 800 players where the premiere of Adrian Horn's 'In the Glow of the Starlit Sky', the winner of the event's 2026 Composition Competition was given.

Live broadcast performances (thanks to support from Arts Council England) were filmed at Hatherleigh Square and Hatherleigh Market where audiences enjoyed great music making from bands and players who really entered into the spirit of the event, with plenty of quite amazing fancy dress.

Global hit

The event was also an international hit, with viewers tuning in from around the globe including as far afield as Canada, USA and Australia.

"We were thrilled to take Bandamonium global for the very first time via live stream," said Dan Mears, Producer at Next Step Films.

"It was a massive success with viewers tuning in from all corners of the globe.

But what stood out most to me were the personal stories, seeing how the stream allowed friends and family watching from home to share that lived experience right alongside the bands and the in-person audience, enjoying those special moments together."

To enjoy

The performances from all 28 bands, across both locations, are available to watch On Demand for free over on the NXTOD media platform: www.nxtod.com/bandamonium-2026