Raunds appoints Matthew Brown

The experienced Matt Brown has become the new Resident Conductor at Raunds Temperance Band.

Raunds Temperance Band has welcomed the arrival of Matt Brown as its new Resident Conductor.

The vastly experienced musician enjoyed a fine career in the Armed Forces, studying at the Royal Military School of Music as well as gaining a Masters degree from the University of Salford.

Having performed with a number of leading UK bands he has also developed his conducting portfolio with the likes of Milnrow, Bournemouth Concert and Milton Keynes Brass. He also led Haverhill Band to a podium finish and promotion at the 2024 British Open Senior Trophy.

Wealth of experience

A spokesperson for the York First Section National finalist stated: "Matt brings a huge wealth of experience and knowledge, having played and conducted at the highest level", whilst the conductor added that he was, "delighted to be part of the Raunds Temperance Band as they look to consolidate their position as a Championship Section band as well as continue their busy schedule of concerts."