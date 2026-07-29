              

*
banner

News

Job vacancy at Brass Band Players Registry

There is a part time role to be filled at the Brass Band Players Registry.

Registry
  The part time role is based in Penarth

Wednesday, 29 July 2026

        

The Brass Band Players Registry/Kapitol Group is looking to fill the role of Office Administrator.

The Brass Band Players Registry governs the registration procedures of contesting brass bands in England and Wales, supporting bands, players and contest organisers across the movement.

The role requires an organised, reliable and proactive Office Administrator to support its day-to-day operation. The successful candidate will also provide administrative support to the wider office, including Kapitol Promotions, as required throughout the year.

Part time

The role is a permanent part-time position based at the Kapitol offices in Penarth in South Wales.

The successful candidate will report to the BBP Registrar and work closely with the Kapitol administrative team.

Hours of Work:

Minimum contracted hours:

Monday: 10:00am-1:00pm and Friday: 10:00am-1:00pm
Additional hours will be available during busy periods, particularly:

Regional Championships (January-March)

National Finals (September-October)

Flexibility around working hours during these peak periods is essential.

Salary and Key Responsibilities


£15.00 per hour
The role will include:

1. Processing player registrations and transfers for the Brass Band Players Registry. Maintaining accurate player records and database systems.

2. Responding to enquiries from bands, players and other stakeholders. General office administration, filing, correspondence and data entry. Assisting with reception, telephone and email enquiries.

3. Providing administrative assistance to Kapitol Promotions and other office projects as required.

Essential Skills & Experience:

Applicants should be able to demonstrate:

i. Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.
ii. Strong written and verbal communication skills.
iii. Good IT skills, including Microsoft Office applications and email.
iv. The ability to prioritise workloads and work accurately under pressure. â€¢ A professional, friendly and flexible approach.
v. The ability to work independently and as part of a small team.
vi. A willingness to maintain confidentiality.

Desirable:

An understanding of, or involvement in, the brass band movement.

Location:

Kapitol Offices, Penarth.

Additional Information:

Holiday entitlement and statutory employment benefits will be provided in accordance with UK employment legislation.

How to Apply:

Please send your CV, together with a short covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role and how your experience meets the requirements, to kapitol@btconnect.com and addressed to Philip Morris (Managing Director).

Closing date:

Friday 14th August 2026

The Brass Band Players Registry is committed to equality of opportunity and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified candidates.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Registry

Job vacancy at Brass Band Players Registry

July 29 • There is a part time role to be filled at the Brass Band Players Registry.

Raunds

Raunds appoints Matthew Brown

July 29 • The experienced Matt Brown has become the new Resident Conductor at Raunds Temperance Band.

Black Dyke Band

Mallinson flugel role ends at Queensbury

July 29 • Phoebe Mallinson looks forward to future opportunities as her time at Black Dyke Band comes to an end.

WELSH oPEN

2027 Welsh Open entries

July 29 • There are only a limited number of places available for the popular Welsh Open Contest in Newport next year.

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

July 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom.. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top