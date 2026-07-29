Job vacancy at Brass Band Players Registry

There is a part time role to be filled at the Brass Band Players Registry.

The Brass Band Players Registry/Kapitol Group is looking to fill the role of Office Administrator.

The Brass Band Players Registry governs the registration procedures of contesting brass bands in England and Wales, supporting bands, players and contest organisers across the movement.

The role requires an organised, reliable and proactive Office Administrator to support its day-to-day operation. The successful candidate will also provide administrative support to the wider office, including Kapitol Promotions, as required throughout the year.

Part time

The role is a permanent part-time position based at the Kapitol offices in Penarth in South Wales.

The successful candidate will report to the BBP Registrar and work closely with the Kapitol administrative team.

Hours of Work:

Minimum contracted hours:

Monday: 10:00am-1:00pm and Friday: 10:00am-1:00pm

Additional hours will be available during busy periods, particularly:

Regional Championships (January-March)

National Finals (September-October)

Flexibility around working hours during these peak periods is essential.

Salary and Key Responsibilities



£15.00 per hour

The role will include:

1. Processing player registrations and transfers for the Brass Band Players Registry. Maintaining accurate player records and database systems.

2. Responding to enquiries from bands, players and other stakeholders. General office administration, filing, correspondence and data entry. Assisting with reception, telephone and email enquiries.

3. Providing administrative assistance to Kapitol Promotions and other office projects as required.

Essential Skills & Experience:

Applicants should be able to demonstrate:

i. Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.

ii. Strong written and verbal communication skills.

iii. Good IT skills, including Microsoft Office applications and email.

iv. The ability to prioritise workloads and work accurately under pressure. â€¢ A professional, friendly and flexible approach.

v. The ability to work independently and as part of a small team.

vi. A willingness to maintain confidentiality.

Desirable:

An understanding of, or involvement in, the brass band movement.

Location:

Kapitol Offices, Penarth.

Additional Information:

Holiday entitlement and statutory employment benefits will be provided in accordance with UK employment legislation.

How to Apply:

Please send your CV, together with a short covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role and how your experience meets the requirements, to kapitol@btconnect.com and addressed to Philip Morris (Managing Director).

Closing date:

Friday 14th August 2026

The Brass Band Players Registry is committed to equality of opportunity and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified candidates.